India wants 7.4B rupees from "overcharging"

The Indian government is demanding that drugmakers hand over 7.38 billion rupees ($166.2 million) in alleged overpayments, of which almost 1.0 billion rupees have already been recovered.

The announcement was made by India's Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, BK Handique, in a written statement to the Lok Sabha, the lower chamber of the country's legislature.

NPPA claims 7.38B rupees since 1997