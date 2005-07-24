India warns small drug firms over GMPs

India's Health Ministry has warned the country's more than 16,000 small-scale drugmakers to comply with new Good Manufacturing Practice regulations or forfeit their licenses. The new rules were published July 1, and the Ministry says it will review compliance after six months.

Most of the smaller drugmakers do not observe good quality control measures and government officials noted that, while big pharmaceutical companies implement their own GMP standards, the new requirement on the smaller-scale producers is important because these firms often manufacture products for the majors.