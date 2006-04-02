India widens options against fake drugs

The government of India proposes to introduce the death penalty as the ultimate sanction for the manufacturers and dealers of counterfeit medicines where these cause "grievous harm" to defrauded users. The move follows widespread concern that existing penalties have not deter-red violations of intellectual property rights.
The Indian government - in a Cabinet meeting - agreed in December 2003 to introduce the death penalty for the crime of making or selling fake drugs that either killed of seriously injured unsuspecting people. However, the proposal has not yet been enacted by the legislature.
