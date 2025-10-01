India/Yugoslav Penicillin Production

Belgrade, Yugoslavia-based ICN Galenika, an affiliate of the US ICN Pharmaceutical group, has said that its technology will be used in a new pharmaceutical plant in Madras, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, for the production of penicillin, according to the Tanjug news agency.
ICN Galenika has been producing penicillin using its own technologies and bacterial strains for the past 48 years, which is why the Madras plant chose the company's expertise, said company officials. The Madras plant started regular production at the end of 1995.
Meantime, ICN officials have indicated that the firm is negotiating with a German company for the establishment of a penicillin production plant in the Ukraine.
