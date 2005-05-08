Indian biotech to be worth $5B by 2010?

India's biotechnology industry has the potential to become a $5.0 billion industry by 2010, given adequate infrastructural and fiscal support from the government, according to Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairman and managing director of biopharmaceutical company Biocon.

Speaking at a conference in Bangalore, Ms Shaw said that, in view of the growing worldwide interest in India's research capabilities, the government needs to legislate to promote clinical research organizations in the country. It should also provide an enabling regulatory environment which will permit the unhindered co-development of biopharmaceuticals, she added.

According to a recent report by the Indian Export-Import (Exim) bank, revenues for India's biotechnology industry showed year-on-year growth of 39% in 2003-4 (Marketletter April 25), with biopharmaceuticals accounting for 76% of the total. The report stated that India has demonstrated its prowess in generics, clinical research and trials, bioprocessing, bio-informatics and stem cell research, but added that issues such as regulation of the industry, provision of sufficient venture capital funding and improvements to the skills of trained employees need to be addressed.