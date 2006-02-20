Indian cancer drug tax exempts planned

In India, the prices of at least 63 anticancer medicines, some of which are imported, are likely to reduce substantially in India if the government's plan to exempt all cancer drugs from customs and excise taxes comes to fruition. The plan, which originated in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemical's Draft National Pharmaceuticals Policy for 2006, would remove the 16% excise duty and a 15% peak customs duty, which vary from product to product. The move would help address concerns that many essential medicines are not available to the poor.

Industry would also be asked to reduce its margins to the minimum and pass on the savings to the patients. The draft policy also called for a 50% subsidy on all cancer drugs if sold through retail outlets in hospitals. Prices of these drugs would be fixed by the manufacturers/importers after negotiations with the government.

The list of medicines, which was submitted by institutions like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the National Aids Control Organization to the Ministry, includes products from Cipla, GlaxoSmithKline, Emcure, Citadel Aurobindo, Pfizer, Dr Reddy's and Fulford India among others, according to the news sources. The total value of cancer drugs sold in India is put at 3.0 billion rupees ($67.8 million), according to reports.