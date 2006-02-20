Saturday 8 November 2025

Indian cancer drug tax exempts planned

20 February 2006

In India, the prices of at least 63 anticancer medicines, some of which are imported, are likely to reduce substantially in India if the government's plan to exempt all cancer drugs from customs and excise taxes comes to fruition. The plan, which originated in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemical's Draft National Pharmaceuticals Policy for 2006, would remove the 16% excise duty and a 15% peak customs duty, which vary from product to product. The move would help address concerns that many essential medicines are not available to the poor.

Industry would also be asked to reduce its margins to the minimum and pass on the savings to the patients. The draft policy also called for a 50% subsidy on all cancer drugs if sold through retail outlets in hospitals. Prices of these drugs would be fixed by the manufacturers/importers after negotiations with the government.

The list of medicines, which was submitted by institutions like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the National Aids Control Organization to the Ministry, includes products from Cipla, GlaxoSmithKline, Emcure, Citadel Aurobindo, Pfizer, Dr Reddy's and Fulford India among others, according to the news sources. The total value of cancer drugs sold in India is put at 3.0 billion rupees ($67.8 million), according to reports.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze