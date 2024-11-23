"Indian Combinations"

- After the merger of Swiss firms Sandoz and Ciba, in India, a 6 billion rupee ($167.9 million) life sciences company will be created. The firm will be a 51% Swiss-owned Indian affiliate of Novartis.

- A report from Bombay has said that the boards of Nicholas Piramel India and Boehringer Mannheim India have approved the merger of the German firm into Nicholas Piramel and have set up a valuation committee.