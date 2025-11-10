Indian Company To Launch New Division

The Indian pharmaceutical company, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, plans to launch a new specialty division to focus on high-value products in oncology, radiology and anesthesiology.
Six products are to be launched through the division, and product registrations are currently being undertaken in China, Vietnam, Burma, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka.
The company has acquired a stake in AO Biomed, a Russian firm, and production is scheduled to start in the second half of the new financial year. A joint-venture agreement has been signed with the Khetan group of Nepal to set up manufacturing facilities and marketing formulations in Nepal and neighbouring countries.
