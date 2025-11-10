Indian Corporate News In Brief

- Lupin Laboratories will distribute Italian firm Sorin Biomedica's human health diagnostics, therapy and rehabilitation products in India. The items to be marketed are equipment for hemodialysis, hemofiltration, cardiopulmonary and cardiovascular blood management, and radiopharmaceuticals.

- Pharmaceutical firm Nicholas Piramal of Bombay, India, is to take over Sumitra Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd. Announcing the takeover last month, Ajay Piramal, head of the Piramal group, said that the firm would offer five of its shares of 10 rupees face value in exchange for 100 shares of SPCL. SPCL largely manufactures bulk chemicals used as pharmaceutical ingredients, while NP is strong in branded medicines.