Indian court rejects Novartis

The Delhi High Court has recently dismissed leading drugmaker Novartis' application seeking an injunction against Wanbury, an Indian company, from manufacturing and selling any product bearing the trade mark Coriminic or any other name which is deceptively similar to the Swiss firm's cough syrups Triaminic and Triominic.

While dismissing the application seeking infringement of trade mark, Justice Pradeep Nandrajog held that Novartis was not the only company selling pharmaceutical preparations using the word