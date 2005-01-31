Indian drug exports to USA "set to decline"

Rising transaction costs for Indian pharmaceutical and drug exporters will cut $100.0 million off the value of their sales to the USA in 2004-5 and reduce the following year's trade by $150.0 million, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, ASSOCHAM, has forecast.
The continued imposition on Indian drug exporters of fuel surcharges by international airlines, plus Airport Authority of India scanning costs and congestion charges levied by the USA will reduce the industry's US exports to $350.0 million in 2004-5 and to $300.0 million the following year, warned ASSOCHAM president Mahendra Sanghi.
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