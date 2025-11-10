Indian Drug Price Authority Plan Passed

Proposals for the establishment of a National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority in India have finally been approved by the Finance Ministry. The Authority will review pharmaceutical prices annually, and will have wide-ranging powers.
This agreement is considered a significant stepdown, as the Ministry has been opposing the creation of a new administrative structure in order to reduce the federal government's establishment expenditures.
The new drug policy, announced last September, placed products in two categories with different Maximum Allowable Post-Manufacturing Expenses. It permitted a lower MAPE of 75% for products required for National Health Programmes (Category I drugs), and 100% for others (Category II). The new policy makes it necessary to allow a uniform MAPE for all drugs under price control, to encourage their production and availability.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze