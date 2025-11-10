Indian Drug Price Authority Plan Passed

Proposals for the establishment of a National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority in India have finally been approved by the Finance Ministry. The Authority will review pharmaceutical prices annually, and will have wide-ranging powers.

This agreement is considered a significant stepdown, as the Ministry has been opposing the creation of a new administrative structure in order to reduce the federal government's establishment expenditures.

The new drug policy, announced last September, placed products in two categories with different Maximum Allowable Post-Manufacturing Expenses. It permitted a lower MAPE of 75% for products required for National Health Programmes (Category I drugs), and 100% for others (Category II). The new policy makes it necessary to allow a uniform MAPE for all drugs under price control, to encourage their production and availability.