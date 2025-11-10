Indian Drug Price Authority "Soon"

The Indian government is shortly to establish a National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, according to the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Ram Lakham Singh Yadav. He said the authority will consist of technical experts to deal with price-fixing, enforcement of the Drug Price Control Order and monitoring of the availability of medicines.

In its announcement of the modified drug policy in September last year, the government had called for the creation of such an authority whose role would be to update the list of drugs under price control, and whose decisions would be final.

The authority will also monitor the prices of decontrolled drugs and formulations, and oversee the implementation of DPCO provisions.