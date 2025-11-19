Wednesday 19 November 2025

INDIAN DRUG PRICE CONTROLS EXCESSIVE

14 March 1994

Foreign companies will not be able to function in India unless price controls are lifted, according to Martin Schneider, chairman of Bayer AG. He added that India would also have to abide by the General Agreement on Tariff and Trade deal on strong intellectual property rights if new products are to be produced in the country.

Speaking at a press conference following his meeting with Indian Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, Mr Schneider said that he had explained this, and he believed Mr Rao had understood his position. He conceded that there were still some difficulties, saying: "Mr Rao has some Indian problems but we have to find a way....because if price controls continue for years, I believe new innovative products will will not be produced."

Mr Schneider proposed that a special price increase year by year be adopted which could be controlled by the government. However, India has strongly opposed the idea of lifting price controls, although reactions to Mr Schneider's remarks by government officials suggest a change in the position of the government, comment industry observers.

