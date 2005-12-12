Indian drugmakers' foreign acquisitions has differing targets and objectives

Overseas acquisitions have become an integral part of the strategies of many leading Indian companies, although their corporate targets may differ. Some intend to use mergers and acquisitions as their entry into a new market, others to obtain access to manufacturing facilities, or as a method of streamlining marketing and distribution, writes New Delhi-based Amitava Mukerjee.

Companies in the Indian pharmaceutical sector are currently the most aggressive overseas investors of all other sectors as, in 20 months since January 2004, local drug companies made 18 international acquisitions worth in total about $500.0 million, with local sector leaders such as Ranbaxy and Wockhardt reportedly seeking further high-level expansion via M&A (Marketletters passim), he says.

Consolidation in generics leaves large gap after the top two