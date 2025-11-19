INDIAN DRUGMAKERS SET NEW PRICES TO TAKE IN DUTY HIKES

Indian pharmaceutical units are currently working out fresh price lists, following increased excise duty burdens on raw materials and packaging items, as proposed in the 1994/95 Central Budget. As a result, prices of several drug formulations may be increased by about 15% from this month to pass on the increased excise charge to consumers.
Prices of drug formulations to be affected by the marginal increase include most vitamin preparations, recently introduced advanced antibiotics and anticancer drugs, all of which are outside the current drug price controls.
The changes in the excise duty structure in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to push up production costs by more than 15%. Drug companies that are making formulations outside the Drug Price Control Order have an option to raise the prices straight away.
