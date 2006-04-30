Indian drugs to carry vital info in Hindi

All pharmaceutical products in India are now expected to carry the vital information of product name, price and expiry date in the Hindi language, effective April 1, following a request from the country's Chemistry Minister to voluntarily change the labels for products sold retail in small towns and rural areas. The Minister wants the rural population to know what they are buying at what price and if the product's sell-buy date has expired.

Selling of drugs with expired sell-buy dates is believed to be widespread in India, especially in rural areas with semi-literate consumers. A spokesman for the All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) said it has advised all members to replace date-expired drugs within six months, but there is no written agreement.

Pharmacists, who are not allowed to sell classified drugs without a prescription, say it is the pharmaceutical companies' responsibility to renew stocks as the generation of prescriptions largely depend on each drugmaker's promotion of its brands.