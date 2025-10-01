Indian Firm Invests In Uganda

Indian drugmaker Kopran Ltd is to acquire Kampala Pharmaceutical Industries in Uganda, jointly with Industrial Promotion Services, a subsidiary of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, for some $5 million, Reuters reports. KPI, with a 1995 turnover of $5.3 million, produces capsules, liquids, tablets, oral rehydration products, creams and ointments.

The eastern African market is said to have demand for both generic and branded products, and Kopran has been exporting various generics, especially antibiotics, to the region. Kopran said it will license various brands which are marketed in India, which will enable it to sell its products in Uganda, and also in Kenya, Tanzania, Zaire, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.

Uganda's pharmaceutical market is estimated at $30 million, of which half is government business. As a local company, KPI will get price preference when quoting for tenders for government supplies, said a company statement. KPI's turnover is expected to touch the $10 million level by 2000.