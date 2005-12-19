Indian firms set to step up Tamiflu production

India's two major pharmaceutical companies have announced plans to boost production and marketing of generic versions of anti-influenza drug Tamiflu (oseltamivir).
Ranbaxy Laboratories said it was ready to provide oseltamivir phosphate capsules to the USA if asked by Washington or Roche,which markets Tamiflu. It said in a press statement that the company has a current capacity to produce 300 million capsules (75mg doses) which will shortly be scaled up to 1.3 billion capsules a year.
Cipla, another leading Indian drugmaker, said it plans to start supplies of Tamiflu to some Asian and European countries from January next year. The company has a capacity to produce 750kg of the drug a month which is sufficient to treat 750,000 patients.
