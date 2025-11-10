Indian Government Slashes Rifampicin Price

Amidst accusations of delay, the Indian Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has ordered a further 12.3% reduction in the price of the antibiotic rifampicin.

The move comes as a response to a recommendation by the Bureau of Industrial Costs and Prices and follows a recent 4.3% price reduction on the drug, which builds on an earlier 10% lowering of rifampicin price (from 5,795 rupees [$166.83] per kg to 5,220 rupees/kg) enforced by the Ministry on June 12.

A local report says the delay by the Ministry in ordering price rationalization, taking into account the lower input cost of rifampicin, provided unearned profits of about 12 million rupees, according to the Marketletter's local correspondent. Ministry officials, however, deny any delay at the government level.