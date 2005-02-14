Indian govt assures on drug patent regime

Despite Communist Party opposition, India's forthcoming legislation to protect drug patents will soon be approved by parliament, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Sri Kamal Nath has said in London, UK (Marketletter February 7).

Intellectual property protection laws are essential if Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers are to acquire more value, he said. Moreover, despite the fact that the large multinational drugmakers have deep research pockets, Reuters quoted the Minister as saying that Indian companies could compete with them on new product development, by both taking advantage of India's lower costs and by making deals with the MNCs.