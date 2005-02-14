Indian govt assures on drug patent regime

Despite Communist Party opposition, India's forthcoming legislation to protect drug patents will soon be approved by parliament, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Sri Kamal Nath has said in London, UK (Marketletter February 7).
Intellectual property protection laws are essential if Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers are to acquire more value, he said. Moreover, despite the fact that the large multinational drugmakers have deep research pockets, Reuters quoted the Minister as saying that Indian companies could compete with them on new product development, by both taking advantage of India's lower costs and by making deals with the MNCs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze