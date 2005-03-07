Indian govt budget disappoints pharma

India's Union government's budget for 2005-6 does little to help promote the country's pharmaceutical sector or access to medicines, according to industry spokesmen.
The budget, announced by Finance Minister P Chidambaram on February 28, fails to heed the industry's call to rationalize drug taxes, they say, noting that, in particular, they had asked for excise duty on medicines to be reduced from 16% to 8% to make drugs affordable, as the World Trade Organization patent regime which India joined on January 1 will put patented drugs out of most Indian citizens' reach.
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