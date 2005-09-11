Indian govt funds Rx price awareness ads

India's Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has allocated 4.0 million rupees ($91,240) from this year's Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals budget to fund an advertising campaign to promote public awareness of drug prices.

The campaign will be put together by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority with ads subject to Department approval, reports Pharmabiz.com. Additional funds will be requested for subsequent years, while the Ministry has also approved, in principle, funding that would allow the NPPA to monitor drug prices and the pricing index.

A major point made by the Prime Minister's Task Force on Drug Affordability is the need for consumer sovereignty in this area. To ensure there is competition in the sector, conditions must exist for consumer choice, it says.