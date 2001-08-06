Indian govt/private strategy for biotech

The Indian government's Department of Biotechnology has announced a newstrategy aimed at harnessing the latest developments in biotechnology for a range of goals including the eradication of malnutrition and improvement of health care.
The initiative has been developed by the DoB in association with other government departments of science and technology, Indian state governments, non-governmental organizations and the private sector.
In the area of health care, the emphasis of the new strategy will be on the development of new-generation vaccines for prophylactic and therapeutic use, diagnostics, drug delivery systems and the production of improved biologicals and biomedicals. An immunomodulatory therapeutic vaccine for leprosy has already been released for commercial production.
