Indian HIV vaccine program begins

A Phase I trial of an HIV/AIDS vaccine to be conducted in India, was announced on February 8. There are several organizations behind the trial including Targeted Genetics Corp, the non-profit International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, and the Columbus Children's Research Institute. The Phase I clinical trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalating safety study that will monitor immune responses to the product candidate and will enroll up to 30 volunteers who are HIV negative and in general good health.

The novel vaccine candidate, tgAAC09, is an investigational recombinant adeno-associated viral vector that has had some preclinical success in animal models. A European trial of tgAAC09 is already under way (Marketletter February 23, 2004) and Targeted Genetics reports that it expects results by the first half of 2005.