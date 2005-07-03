Wednesday 19 November 2025

Indian panel urges more drugs for price control

3 July 2005

In a new report to the Indian government, an official task force recommends extending state price controls to more than 40% of medicines on the market, which have a retail value of over 230.00 billion rupees ($5.28 billion) a year. Currently, the Drug Price Control Order and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act control the prices of 74 products, or 15%-20% of the medicines sold in the retail market.

The recommendations of the task force, which was set up by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and is headed by Pronab Sem, principal advisor to the Indian Planning Commission, are subject to government approval.

To reduce production costs and, ultimately, retail prices, the panel calls for measures to cut drugmakers' promotional expenses and the use of compulsory licenses as an effective instrument of price negotiation with patent holders, say industry sources, noting that the largest single component of a branded drug's price is its promotional cost.

