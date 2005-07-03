Indian panel urges more drugs for price control

In a new report to the Indian government, an official task force recommends extending state price controls to more than 40% of medicines on the market, which have a retail value of over 230.00 billion rupees ($5.28 billion) a year. Currently, the Drug Price Control Order and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act control the prices of 74 products, or 15%-20% of the medicines sold in the retail market.
The recommendations of the task force, which was set up by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and is headed by Pronab Sem, principal advisor to the Indian Planning Commission, are subject to government approval.
To reduce production costs and, ultimately, retail prices, the panel calls for measures to cut drugmakers' promotional expenses and the use of compulsory licenses as an effective instrument of price negotiation with patent holders, say industry sources, noting that the largest single component of a branded drug's price is its promotional cost.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze