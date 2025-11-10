Indian Patent Bill Stalled This Month

In India, the government, industry and the scientific community seem to be waking up to the opportunities being offered by patenting, although parliamentary approval of the proposed new patent legislation is still to come.

There is no indication that the amended law will not pass, but as members of the opposition outnumber the government in the upper house there is every possibility that it may be diluted during its debate and adoption by both houses. it cannot pass during the month-long monsoon season which began July 31, because it is now before a select committee.

Steps To Improve Patent Awareness Meantime, the government is taking steps to improve its Patent Information System, which was set up in 1980 under the Comptroller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks at the Ministry of Industry and now has data on patents from 55 countries. A patent facilitation cell set up by the Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council was granted 5 million rupees for 1995-6, and will receive 45 million rupees in the next four years ($1.4 million). The government-financed Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, which is a major player in the patents area, is also strengthening its patent cell, and the parliamentary standing committee on science, technology and the environment has recommended making it a storehouse of information.