23 December 1998

Indian patent bill under fire

23 December 1998

India's new Patents Amendments Bill of 1998, due to be introduced in thecurrent winter session of parliament (Marketletters October 5 & 26), will provide exclusive marketing rights for five years with certain safeguards, the government has said in New Delhi.

The bill will provide a mailbox for receipt of patent applications for pharmaceuticals and agricultural chemicals. Companies filing for patents after January 1, 1995, in any country will be given EMRs in India. Of around 3,000 applications which will be converted to EMRs, it is not yet clear how many could become products, say industry sources, but the bill is being criticized even before it is tabled in parliament.

For example, Pfizer India's managing director Ian Young, and Simon Campbell, until recently senior vice president of medicinal discovery at Pfizer Inc, have said that Pfizer will not introduce its patented drugs into India until product patents are allowed in accordance with World Trade Organization requirements. They added that patented drugs were being re-engineered or copied by local companies in India, and industry sources believe this piracy to be the main reason for Pfizer's stance on patented drugs.

