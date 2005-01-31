Indian patent "threat" to life-saving drugs

The new product patent regime introduced into India late last year through the Patents (Amendment) Ordinance has brought the country into conformity with World Trade Organization requirements (Marketletters passim) but will cause the local prices of medicines to treat life-threatening diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS and heart disease to rise to levels at least 10-20 times above their current rates, local observers warn.

Moreover, the domestic prices of even medicines to treat hypertension, ulcers and depression will increase to international levels, according to a report from the Center for the Study of Global Trade Systems and Development. Within five to seven years, cheaper domestically-made drugs will have vanished from the local market, leaving only prohibitively-priced patented products, say experts quoted by the Asian Age newspaper.