Indian Patents Act Amendments Stalled

Amendments to India's Patents Act 1970, passed by the lower house of parliament over six months ago to meet World trade Organization requirements, have been held up by the announcement of the dissolution of the lower house in April.

Since the upper house did not adopt the bill, it was referred to a select committee which has now sought an extension until the next session before giving its report. The dissolution of the lower house before the next session means the whole amendment process lapsing, and the new house having to consider the bill afresh. But industry sources say there need not be excessive concern over the delay, and it is considered highly unlikely that a future government would try to get out of an international commitment made by the previous administration.

The committee has been told by the government that the amendments would have minimal impact on drug prices, and that recent rises in the costs of essential drugs are due to the decontrol of a number of drugs which were previously price-controlled. The committee was also told that following the granting of product patents (which is not permitted under the current Act), many Indian products could attract considerable export earnings.