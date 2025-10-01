Wednesday 1 October 2025

Indian Patents Act Amendments Stalled

25 March 1996

Amendments to India's Patents Act 1970, passed by the lower house of parliament over six months ago to meet World trade Organization requirements, have been held up by the announcement of the dissolution of the lower house in April.

Since the upper house did not adopt the bill, it was referred to a select committee which has now sought an extension until the next session before giving its report. The dissolution of the lower house before the next session means the whole amendment process lapsing, and the new house having to consider the bill afresh. But industry sources say there need not be excessive concern over the delay, and it is considered highly unlikely that a future government would try to get out of an international commitment made by the previous administration.

The committee has been told by the government that the amendments would have minimal impact on drug prices, and that recent rises in the costs of essential drugs are due to the decontrol of a number of drugs which were previously price-controlled. The committee was also told that following the granting of product patents (which is not permitted under the current Act), many Indian products could attract considerable export earnings.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze