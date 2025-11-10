Indian Patents Bill Goes To Committee

India's controversial Patents Bill, which could not be passed earlier in the Upper House of parliament because of action by the opposition parties which have a majority there (Marketletter April 10), has now been referred to a select committee by the government. The amending bill was to replace the Patents Act of 1970, following India's joining the World trade Organization.

Although the opposition parties are in the majority in the Upper House, some of their members supported the government's decision to refer the amending legislation to the select committee. A member of the opposition took exception to remarks made by the director general of the World Trade Organization, Renato Ruggiero, who is reported to have said that no serious problem had resulted from the failure of the Patent Bill to secure parliamentary approval.

it may take several months before the select committee is able to approve new legislation for presentation before both houses of parliament. If there are changes made in the amending legislation, it will have to be taken up de novo by the Lower House. The opposition had blocked the bill on the grounds that it would force up drug prices, and accused the government of sacrificing public interest for membership of the WTO.