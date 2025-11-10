Monday 10 November 2025

Indian Patents Bill Goes To Committee

11 June 1995

India's controversial Patents Bill, which could not be passed earlier in the Upper House of parliament because of action by the opposition parties which have a majority there (Marketletter April 10), has now been referred to a select committee by the government. The amending bill was to replace the Patents Act of 1970, following India's joining the World trade Organization.

Although the opposition parties are in the majority in the Upper House, some of their members supported the government's decision to refer the amending legislation to the select committee. A member of the opposition took exception to remarks made by the director general of the World Trade Organization, Renato Ruggiero, who is reported to have said that no serious problem had resulted from the failure of the Patent Bill to secure parliamentary approval.

it may take several months before the select committee is able to approve new legislation for presentation before both houses of parliament. If there are changes made in the amending legislation, it will have to be taken up de novo by the Lower House. The opposition had blocked the bill on the grounds that it would force up drug prices, and accused the government of sacrificing public interest for membership of the WTO.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze