Indian Pharma Credit For Kazakhstan

India has given a line of credit worth $15 million to Kazakhstan to enable its companies to purchase Indian pharmaceutical products. This was disclosed by H K Rakishev, chief of the Kazakhstan Chamber of Commerce, while signing a joint business council agreement with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Associated Chambers of Commerce to promote bilateral trade. The total line of credit is worth $25 million.
