Indian pharma market grows 6.4%

In India, sales of cardiovascular medicines have proved to be the fastest-growing among the large therapeutic sectors, increasing 14% to 21.76 billion rupees ($500.8 million) for 2004, followed closely by antidiabetics, up 11% to 9.30 billion rupees, according to market research agency ORG-IMS Pharmaceutical Retail Audit.

This is against an overall growth of 6.4% for the Indian pharmaceutical market. In volume terms, anti-diabetics was first at 14% growth followed by the cardiovascular segment at 12.8%. The flip side is that the expansion of these two categories represents an increasingly gloomy picture of the general health of India's population.

The World Health Organization estimates that, by 2010, 60% of the world's cardiac patients will be Indian, as in the past 50 years rates of coronary disease among urban dwellers have risen from 4% to 11 % nationwide, but infectious diseases are on the decline and life expectancy is increasing.