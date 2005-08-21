Indian pharma sector shows recovery

During June to mid-August, sales by Indian drugmakers rose 19% to 89.24 billion rupees ($2.04 billion), over the previous (March-May quarter), due partly to turnover from inventory.

March-May sales fell 6.3%, following the introduction of value-added tax on drugs; profit after tax was down 37%. Since dealers were not willing to pick up materials during the period, companies were saddled with large unsold stocks, report industry analysts.

However, the sector's profitability has improved in the current quarter, with operating profit margins increasing to 19.5% from 14.9% in the previous period, they add.