Indian Uncertainty Over Impact Of New Patent Law

Uncertainty over both the impact of the new drug product patent law (Marketletters passim) and the trend towards mergers and collaborative ventures in the Indian pharmaceutical industry is reportedly widespread.

Recent media commentary in both New Delhi and Madras suggest that the idea of joint ventures for developing pharmaceutical research and development is gaining ground with foreign drugmakers providing technology in the form of the patented product and the Indian partner providing manufacturing facilities.

Once the new Patent Act becomes effective, it is thought that mergers are likely to increase, with smaller companies opting for intermediates production and larger groups moving into capital-intensive R&D. It is not clear, however, what will be the impact of the patent legislation on the price of drugs and medicines.