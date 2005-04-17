Indonesia pharma set for ASEAN trade boost

Opportunities to speed the growth of Indonesia's drug industry will be provided by the Association of South-East Asian Nations pharmaceuticals free trade agreement at the end of 2008 and an Indonesian government scheme to subsidize health care for the poor, says Dexa Medica's chief executive, Ferry Soetikno.

Implementation of the ASEAN deal will challenge local firms to meet demands from about 600 million people, so they must improve efficiency, boost production and expand the distribution network, he said; failure to do so will make them unable to compete even in their own market. "Mergers among local companies would be one of the most feasible solutions, as it would help improve the efficiency of the industry, strengthen their capital base and help R&D costs," said Mr Soetikno.