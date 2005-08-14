Indonesia tightens Rx import regs

Indonesia's Drug and Food Control Agency, the BPOM, now requires reports from importers of pharmaceuticals and drug raw materials. Previously, they were only required to notify the Customs and Excise Directorate General of such imports but the BPOM has tightened controls in order to crack down on the distribution of counterfeit drugs. This trade has grown in the last year, and the agency believes firms are misusing import documents to manufacture and distribute fake drugs.