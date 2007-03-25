Indonesian drugmakers' new marketing codes

Indonesia's drug industry trade associations have adopted new codes of conduct, which are designed to improve public confidence in the sector's ethical marketing practices. The 34-member International Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group, which represents multinational drug firms, has now adopted an adaptation of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations' new marketing code of ethics (Marketletter January 1 & 8). Meanwhile, the Indonesian Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (GAPFI) is due to sign an agreement with the Indonesian Doctors' Association (IDI) to regulate the marketing practices of locally-based drug companies.

Fahmi Idris, the IDI's chairman, told the Jakarta Post that "doctors are not allowed to direct patients to use certain products. As individuals, doctors are not allowed to receive gifts. If gifts or sponsorship are provided, they must be channelled through institutions." The GAPFI/IDI agreement is designed to improve public confidence in the medical profession, which the IDI admits has been tarnished by allegations of tolerating unethical marketing tactics by drugmakers.

The IPMG code, on the other hand, has to juggle the potentially conflicting demands of providing Indonesian physicians with, for example, the opportunity to update their knowledge of new products, and maintaining an appropriate distance between drug marketers and prescribers.