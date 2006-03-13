Indonesian hepatitis C "hotline" set up by PPHI and Roche

In Indonesia, a free "hotline" has been set up by the country's Liver Research Association, the PPHI, and PT Roche, the local unit of Swiss drug major Roche, as part of a joint campaign aimed at raising public awareness and knowledge about hepatitis C. This will inform callers about how to get a 20% discount on the cost of a test. It will also inform the public about the dangers of the disease and how to deal with it, reports the Jakarta Post.