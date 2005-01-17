Industry cuts 275+ Rx prices for US uninsured under expanded Together Rx Access plan

Around 36 million Americans, or 80% of the 45 million, including over eight million children, who are uninsured and without prescription drug coverage, will be eligible for savings on over 275 brand-name prescription drugs plus generics through the free Together Rx Access Card program launched January 11 by 10 drug majors.
Enrollment began immediately for what the new Together Rx Access Card sponsors say offers savings at the pharmacy counter on the broadest range of medicines of any industry program. The card will become effective from mid-February at most pharmacies in the USA and Puerto Rico.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze