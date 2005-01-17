Industry cuts 275+ Rx prices for US uninsured under expanded Together Rx Access plan

Around 36 million Americans, or 80% of the 45 million, including over eight million children, who are uninsured and without prescription drug coverage, will be eligible for savings on over 275 brand-name prescription drugs plus generics through the free Together Rx Access Card program launched January 11 by 10 drug majors.

Enrollment began immediately for what the new Together Rx Access Card sponsors say offers savings at the pharmacy counter on the broadest range of medicines of any industry program. The card will become effective from mid-February at most pharmacies in the USA and Puerto Rico.