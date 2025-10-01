Industry Seeks 70% Price Rise In Venezuela

In Venezuela, drug industry executives are urging the government to allow price rises of 70%. Medicines are one of 12 basic product groups on which the government has retained price controls, despite having abandoned them on other commodities and services as a result of economic unrest. Industry executives say that as drug prices have been frozen since last February, most are now unprofitable.
All drugs produced in Venezuela are now selling at a loss, said a Ciba executive quoted by Business Latin America, adding that if the government does not agree to a price rise before current stocks run out, the industry will simply stop producing. Nationwide, drug stocks are already down 60% on normal levels, he said.
Inflation in Venezuela rose 8.1% in January, following a 41% devaluation of the official bolivar rate in December and a steep slide in the parallel market rate. Although the month's rise was lower than expected, further steep price rises are said to be inevitable. This will mean the government having to abandon its austerity plan and allow wage increases, demands for which are becoming more violent.
