INDUSTRY WARNED OVER DECLINE OF DOCTOR ROLE

The declining role of the physician in determining specifics of patient care is the hallmark of change in the US health care system and will have dire consequences for the pharmaceutical industry, according to Steven Gerber of Oppenheimer.
Most new doctors are taking salaried positions and medical care is becoming more formulaic, limiting the ability of the doctors to adopt new therapies without showing a justifiable economic benefit for doing so, he says. Moreover, the pharmacy committee will be a tough customer for much of what the drug industry has to offer today.
Hemant Shah of HKS & Co agrees that the most important negative facing both the generic and prescription drug industries in the USA is the rising influence of managed care, not what may or may not happen with health care reform. Signals of the vulnerability of these industries include three aggressive factors - the entry by several research-based companies into the US generic drug market, the push by pharmacy benefit management companies (PBMs) and the pricing of Sandoz' cholesterol-reducing agent Lescol (fluvastatin). These PBMs could control as much as 80% of the US market by 1998 (70% if none of the pending health care legislation is enacted), which will turn to older, safe and effective drugs rather than marginally-improved new ones.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze