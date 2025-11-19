INDUSTRY WARNED OVER DECLINE OF DOCTOR ROLE

The declining role of the physician in determining specifics of patient care is the hallmark of change in the US health care system and will have dire consequences for the pharmaceutical industry, according to Steven Gerber of Oppenheimer.

Most new doctors are taking salaried positions and medical care is becoming more formulaic, limiting the ability of the doctors to adopt new therapies without showing a justifiable economic benefit for doing so, he says. Moreover, the pharmacy committee will be a tough customer for much of what the drug industry has to offer today.

Hemant Shah of HKS & Co agrees that the most important negative facing both the generic and prescription drug industries in the USA is the rising influence of managed care, not what may or may not happen with health care reform. Signals of the vulnerability of these industries include three aggressive factors - the entry by several research-based companies into the US generic drug market, the push by pharmacy benefit management companies (PBMs) and the pricing of Sandoz' cholesterol-reducing agent Lescol (fluvastatin). These PBMs could control as much as 80% of the US market by 1998 (70% if none of the pending health care legislation is enacted), which will turn to older, safe and effective drugs rather than marginally-improved new ones.