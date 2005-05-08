Inednix Pharma sales decline

Idenix Pharmaceuticals, a US biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of human viral and other infectious diseases, has reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2005. Total revenues were $14.9 million, compared with $16.7 million in the first quarter of 2004. These include reimbursement by Novartis of expenses incurred by Idenix in connection with the development of telbivudine and valtorcitabine, Idenix' drug candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B, and amortization of the up-front fees paid to Idenix in May 2003 when Novartis licensed the firm's hepatitis B drug candidates.

Net loss for the period was $9.3 million, or a loss of $0.19 per basic and diluted share compared to $5.9 million, or $0.16 for the like, 2004 quarter. Idenix' cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $148.1 million at March 31.