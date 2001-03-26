Inex begins Phase II Onco TCS trial in NHL

Inex Pharmaceuticals has started enrolling patients in a Phase II trialof its lead product, Onco TCS (encapsulated vincristine), as part of a first-line treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The trial will investigate the use of Onco TCS in place of regular vincristine in the CHOP regimen of cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone. The new drug has already been shown to shrink tumors when used as a second-line treatment in relapsed NHL patients. Preliminary results are expected in 2002.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze