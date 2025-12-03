The company is headquartered in Stockholm. Public company materials identify Staffan Strömberg as chief executive officer, with oversight from a board chaired by Peter Rothschild.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics' (IBT) core scientific focus is the use of well-characterized, naturally occurring bacterial strains as regulated “live biotherapeutic” medicines. Its lead candidate, IBP-9414, is a formulated strain found in human breast milk that the company is developing to reduce severe complications in very preterm infants, positioning it as a new biological entity in neonatal care.

The company describes its mission as developing and commercializing therapies tailored to premature infants, an area it frames as underserved by traditional drug development. Its portfolio extends beyond NEC into additional neonatal indications where microbiome-related interventions may influence outcomes.

IBP-9414 is the most advanced asset and has been evaluated in a phase III program (the Connection study) in premature infants. In July 2024, the study was completed, and in 2024/2025 updates the company reported that the trial did not achieve its prespecified primary endpoints, while showing a statistically significant reduction in the secondary endpoint of all-cause mortality, reported as a 27% decrease versus placebo. In March 2025, the company said the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IBP-9414. In November 2025, IBT reported it was adjusting the approval pathway for IBP-9414 following FDA discussions.

Beyond IBP-9414, IBT lists three earlier-stage programs: IBP-1016 (gastroschisis), IBP-1118 (retinopathy of prematurity) and IBP-1122 (prevention of antibiotic-resistant hospital-acquired infections caused by vancomycin-resistant enterococci).

On the manufacturing side, in November 2025 IBT announced a partnership with Recipharm Advanced Bio and said it had initiated process performance qualification activities for IBP-9414 at Recipharm’s microbial manufacturing site in Cuxhaven, Germany, positioning the step as preparation for potential commercial supply.