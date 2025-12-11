INFARMA Madrid

Over three days at IFEMA MADRID, the event brings together community pharmacy professionals and the wider pharmaceutical sector to explore the trends, services and innovations shaping the future of the pharmacy and its role in patient care. Alongside the congress programme, the exhibition showcases a wide range of products and services designed specifically for the pharmacy setting, creating a practical environment for learning, sourcing and business development.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Community pharmacists and pharmacy owners/managers

Pharmacy teams and professionals delivering pharmacy care services

Pharmaceutical and consumer health companies

Parapharmacy brands, distributors and sector service providers

Scale

A multi-day congress plus a large trade exhibition

The organiser promotes 100+ conferences within the programme

A single fixed total for attendees/exhibitors is not consistently stated on the main English overview pages, but the event is widely positioned as one of Spain’s largest pharmacy-sector gatherings.

What to expect