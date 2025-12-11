Thursday 11 December 2025

INFARMA Madrid


24 March 202626 March 2026
Madrid, SpainIFEMA MADRID
A major European pharmacy meeting that combines a professional congress with a large exhibition focused on medicines and parapharmacy.

Over three days at IFEMA MADRID, the event brings together community pharmacy professionals and the wider pharmaceutical sector to explore the trends, services and innovations shaping the future of the pharmacy and its role in patient care. Alongside the congress programme, the exhibition showcases a wide range of products and services designed specifically for the pharmacy setting, creating a practical environment for learning, sourcing and business development.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Community pharmacists and pharmacy owners/managers
  • Pharmacy teams and professionals delivering pharmacy care services
  • Pharmaceutical and consumer health companies
  • Parapharmacy brands, distributors and sector service providers

Scale

  • A multi-day congress plus a large trade exhibition
  • The organiser promotes 100+ conferences within the programme
  • A single fixed total for attendees/exhibitors is not consistently stated on the main English overview pages, but the event is widely positioned as one of Spain’s largest pharmacy-sector gatherings.

What to expect

  • A busy congress programme with expert speakers and sessions addressing current and future challenges for community pharmacy
  • A substantial exhibition showcasing products and services for pharmacy practice, medicines and parapharmacy
  • Networking across pharmacists, industry stakeholders and solution providers
  • A strong focus on practical takeaways for pharmacy services, innovation and day-to-day pharmacy operations


