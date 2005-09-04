InforSense to supply National Cancer Institute

The US National Cancer Institute has chosen UK firm InforSense to provide it with the technology required to carry out genetic analysis in its ongoing cancer research program.
Scientists based at the NCI's core genotyping facility in Gaithersburg, USA, will use the work-flow based InforSense K desktop environment platform for rapid application development and data processing. The group also plans to publish novel analysis methods, via a web portal, to the wider research community.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze