Inhale Therapeutics Begins Phase II Trial Of Pulmonary Insulin

Inhale has begun a Phase II clinical trial of its inhaled insulin product, intended to remove the need for injections for insulin-dependent diabetics. This is the first Phase II trial for the company, and the first study to make use of the firm's prototype portable inhalation device.

The trial will be conducted by Pfizer, which is collaborating with Inhale on the project under the terms of an agreement signed in January 1995. Inhale has developed dry powder insulin formulations, the technology used to produce the powders and a portable inhalation device for delivering the medication to the patients. From now on, Pfizer will lead the clinical development effort and will work with Inhale on developing the technologies required for filling and packaging the product.

The injectable insulin market is estimated at around $2 billion a year, and a number of firms are seeking to penetrate this sector by developing more user-friendly routes of administration, including pulmonary, oral and intranasal formulations, which should be preferred by patients.