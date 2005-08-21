Inhibitex raises $41M in private financing

US biopharmaceuticals firm Inhibitex says that it has entered into definitive purchase agreements to raise approximately $41.0 million through a private placement of five million shares of common stock, at a price of $8.25 each, to a group of institutional investors. The financing is expected to close on or before August 22.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this financing to continue the development of Veronate, a polyclonal immune globulin product for the prevention of hospital-associated infections in very low birth weight infants, further advance its Aurexis (a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase II) clinical program, fund the company's preclinical and research programs and for general corporate purposes.