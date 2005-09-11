Inhibitex' Veronate gets go-ahead for Ph III

US drugmaker Inhibitex says that the independent data safety monitoring board reviewing the Phase III trial of Veronate, its antibody drug for the prevention of hospital infections in premature babies, has agreed that the trial should go ahead without modification. The committee deliberated over the available data following the enrollment of 1,500 patients.

According to the Alpharetta, Georgia-headquartered firm, the drug is its most advanced product candidate and is currently being evaluated in a 2,000-patient Phase III clinical trial in premature, very low-birth-weight infants weighing 500g-1,250g at birth. The primary endpoint of the trial is to demonstrate efficacy in the prevention of hospital-associated infections due to Staphylococcus aureus. Secondary endpoints include a reduction in the frequency of infections from Candida species (fungus) and Coagulase-negative staphylococci, as well as a reduction in the mortality rate among this high-risk group.